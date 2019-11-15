State troopers pursued a stolen car Monday that was being tracked by GPS until the driver rolled the vehicle after swerving to avoid spike strips on a wet interstate highway and died.
Three days later, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol hadn’t answered the Tulsa World’s question about its reasoning for the fast chase on the Turner Turnpike between Stroud and Chandler rather than keep tabs via GPS to find another way to apprehend the driver.
The pursuit lasted 5 minutes and 15 seconds, reaching a top speed of 118 mph on westbound Interstate 44 on a wet surface that could have had black ice, according to Sarah Stewart, an OHP spokeswoman.
“The commissioner (John Scully) has not been able yet to look at the reports and receive a briefing so it’s impossible to give an answer to that at this time,” Stewart said in a statement Thursday.
A national expert on police pursuits has publicly questioned how the agency conducts and regulates chases, including as a defense witness for an eluder convicted of felony murder in the death of a Highway Patrol lieutenant who was struck by a colleague’s cruiser.
The Tulsa World has reported on seven pursuits that involved eight deaths in a 14-month span ending in July 2017. Two were uninvolved motorists — including a wrong-way pursuit on U.S. 75 in Tulsa — and a third was the aforementioned trooper.
Agency leadership harbored no concerns over trooper actions in any of those chases. However, the Tulsa World identified likely or apparent violations of its own policy, as well as actions that were contrary to an international model policy supported by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
Arron Turner Starks, 35, of Tulsa died Monday after the rollover crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
While the chase topped out at a speed of 118 mph, Stewart said it wasn’t immediately known how fast the stolen car was going when Starks lost control while circumventing spike strips.
The Tulsa Police Department notified the Highway Patrol on Monday that a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger was stolen and being tracked by GPS, Stewart said. A trooper waited at the Stroud off ramp and saw the vehicle go by about 1:15 p.m., following the vehicle into the McDonald’s parking lot at the travel plaza.
“The suspect actually came to a stop, the trooper pulled up beside and when the suspect saw him he took off, cut through the grass and back onto the interstate,” Stewart said.
OHP released a preliminary fatal crash report Thursday that noted the interstate had been wet. The trooper who investigated the matter said there could have been black ice but not standing water at the time of the pursuit, Stewart said.
An Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesman characterized that stretch of interstate to the Tulsa World as “damp” or “wet but not slick,” adding that crews had treated I-44 that morning.
A version of the Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy that has since been revised in early 2018 required troopers to consider environmental factors when engaging in a chase, including “the condition and character of the road surface ... .”
Stewart said none of the involved troopers was placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.
The fatal crash summary was released Thursday after the Tulsa World asked why one wasn’t put out Monday as is typically done in highway wrecks.
“It looks like it was a simple oversight,” Stewart said. “Whoever sent out the (fatal crash) report forgot to add news media to the list.”
Starks had criminal cases against him in Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner and Lincoln counties dating back to 2003 and include burglaries, larcenies and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Most recently, he pleaded guilty to eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving without a license in a 2016 Wagoner County case.