The day after Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on Twitter that he has signed a referendum petition to nullify the permitless carry law approved by the Legislature last year, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum refused to state his position.
The Tulsa World asked the mayor to comment on the issue early Thursday morning. He did not respond to the request, instead posting a message on his Facebook page late in the afternoon.
Saying “some things don’t fit in sound bites,” Bynum explained that he ran for mayor pledging to bring the city together to face its greatest challenges.
“So if you are in a job like mine, you focus on the things you can really make a difference on — and you bring together people who otherwise disagree on the other stuff to fix those things within your purview,” he wrote. “You sacrifice your right to express your opinion on every issue in service to the job you’ve been given.”
Bynum said he knows it angers some of his friends that he doesn’t comment on national politics, sign group letters to the U.S. Senate or “jump into the fray on state initiative petitions.”
“As a citizen, you should feel free to do all of these things,” Bynum wrote. “As a citizen, I have opinions on all of them too. But as mayor, I have a responsibility to pull our city together so we can move it forward.”
Bynum said last week that he did not sign a U.S. Conference of Mayors letter to the U.S. Senate calling for immediate action on gun safety because he does not sign group letters. However, he did recently join Gov. Kevin Stitt, two area mayors and the state congressional delegation in sending a letter to the federal government asking that it fast-track a study of the Arkansas River levee system.
In his tweet Wednesday, Holt did not state his position on the permitless carry law but expressed support for the referendum petition to repeal it.
“Many OKC residents have deep concerns about permitless carry, set to take effect Nov. 1,” Holt wrote. “Regardless of your stance, a vote settles the debate. A petition is being circulated to provide that option & I just added my name. If you want to sign it as well, Tweet@cackiness.”
Backers of the petition have until 5 p.m. Aug. 29 to submit 59,320 signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is a proponent of the referendum petition.
He said last week that the petition does not call for taking away guns or making gun laws tougher or more restrictive.
“This petition does exactly what it should and forces the Legislature to rethink our decision to rush a bill to the governor’s desk to fulfill a campaign promise,” Lowe said.
The Stillwater City Council will consider a resolution in support of the referendum petition next week.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery