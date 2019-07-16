An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," forecasters said.
High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s with heat indices of 110 to 112 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said.
The warning includes Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Washington counties, along with much of central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the weather service said.
"Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, temperatures inside can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.
"Pets can also succumb to the effects of excessive heat. Ensure pets have adequate drinking water and a shady place to rest."
EMSA, meanwhile, issued another medical heat alert for Tuesday. As of 5 p.m., EMSA had responded to at least five suspected heat-related calls.
"With triple digit temperatures forecasted for the coming week, EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days," the agency said.
"Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed."