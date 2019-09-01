Tulsa’s Great Raft Race is set to cast off this Labor Day weekend, launching the event’s fifth year.
The annual float down the Arkansas River will begin at 7 a.m. Monday at Sand Springs Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Road. Waves will be launched every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m., and the Coast Guard Auxiliary will give a safety talk every hour.
For spectators unsure of the best way to enjoy the spectacle, event director Seth Erkenbeck said “the best thing to do by far” is start the day with participants at the park.
“Sand Springs is really fun because most of those rafts, if they’re going to sink or swim, it happens right at put in,” Erkenbeck said.
Erkenbeck said he expects 500 to 600 people to be on the water during the event, and said historically only about 10% of participants register competitively.
The first two heats have been timed since 2016, Erkenbeck said, and so far, KKT Architects’ raft team holds the record at just over 1½ hours. Float time down the river can take anywhere from 2 to 5 hours.
The race ends at the River West Festival Park, 2105 S. Jackson Ave., with a Finish Line Festival bursting with activities ranging from live music and food trucks to paddleboard jousting and a professional sand sculpture exhibition.
There are also plenty of activities for the kids: cardboard boat races, helicopter rides, water inflatables and a youth ninja warrior obstacle course. The festival begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., and Erkenbeck recommends spectators head there from the launch mid-morning.
Forecasters are calling for a sunny 90-degree day on the heels of a wave of thunderstorms, and the river flow should be consistent thanks to partners such as the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Grand River Dam Authority, he said.
Although both Case Community Park and the River West Festival Park had to undergo quite the cleanup after historic Arkansas River flooding earlier this year, Erkenbeck said there aren’t any other residual effects to the race.
The original raft race ran from 1973 to 1991, at one point breaking the state record for being the largest single-day event in state history with 600 rafts carrying 4,500 racers floating down the river while 150,000 people watched. But organizers eventually canceled the event because of a lack of participation.
Parking
Parking is free at Case Community Park, a short walk from the launch site at the main parking lot across from the soccer fields, the event’s website states. In Tulsa, $10 parking is available in the lot directly across from River West Festival Park, which is accessible via 21st Street from Southwest Boulevard. Jackson Avenue will be closed for the safety of event-goers.
Walking or biking on the River Parks trails is another option to access the event.
A trolley shuttle will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Sand Springs and Tulsa. Pickup will be outside the main entrance of West Festival Park on Jackson Avenue.
