There are a lot of reasons to worry about the state’s June 30 election.
The COVID-19 pandemic means:
• Many trained Tulsa County election judges, clerks and inspectors have told the election board they won’t risk their health by working the election;
• The potential that county and city employees will be used as poll workers, putting a new corps of inexperienced officials into the complex job of running an election;
• Many polling locations have been moved because the people responsible for those locations aren’t able to have unknown people coming through their doors;
• New voting processes, which will prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also will slow balloting as surfaces and pens are cleaned, ballots are distributed from an appropriate social distance and photo IDs are checked for people wearing masks.
Potentially, we’ll have voters running around town trying to find their precincts, where they’ll find long lines and inexperienced officials.
If you think the best solution would be to vote early, that too will be complicated by pandemic precautions. One of the lost polling places is Hardesty Regional Library, one of the county’s two in-person early voting locations in past elections.
If you think the best solution would be to vote by absentee ballot, good luck. Thanks to the Legislature’s partisan obstinacy, absentee voters who aren’t in the military or disabled will either need access to a photocopier or a notary, two options that undercut social distancing efforts and make the process of voting difficult for no valid reason.
The June 30 election is important.
It decides State Question 802, which would take the state toward a solution to its health care crisis. It also sets the field for November’s legislative election. The next Legislature will redraw constituencies for the state House of Representatives, state Senate and the congressional delegation for the subsequent 10 years.
All elections are important, but this one is very important. Too important to be decided by a very low turnout dominated by people who don’t care if they get sick or not.
The Tulsa County Election Board appears to be attacking the problems with creativity and resolve. We hope that results in what everyone wants: A fair measure of the people’s will.
