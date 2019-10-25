Two people died and two children were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Creek County on Friday afternoon.
Delores Newman, 74, of Bristow and Bill Sala, 84, of Prague were pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma 66 about a half mile north of Bristow, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
A 7-year-old girl and a 20-month-old boy were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, torso, arm and leg injuries, the OHP reported. The girl was in critical condition, troopers said.
Rain was falling and the roadway was wet when the collision occurred about 1:40 p.m., but how the crash occurred remains under investigation.
Newman was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and the two children were passengers in her vehicle, according to the report. Sala was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 truck.
Troopers stated in the report that it was unknown whether either driver was wearing a safety belt. The 7-year-old child was not wearing a safety belt. According to the report, a child car seat was in the Jeep but not properly used for the 1-year-old.