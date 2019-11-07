Two people are dead after an apparent domestic incident culminated in an officer-involved shooting in south Tahlequah on Wednesday night.  

Police Chief Nate King said officers responded to the Tahlequah Terrace Apartments in the 600 block of Pamela Street sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday on a domestic-related report of shots fired. 

Upon arrival they found a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment, and they requested other agencies for backup while tenants evacuated the building. 

King said officers fatally shot the man when they made entry into the apartment about an hour later, and they discovered another body of a person who had been shot.   

King said its yet to be determined how many officers fired at the man, but he said more information would be released as the investigation continues. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

