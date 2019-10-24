Two people died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Killed were Donald Fixin, 67, of Tahlequah and Derrick Miller, 32, of Stilwell.
Fixin was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup south on a county road near Stilwell about 10:18 a.m., when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at Oklahoma 51, troopers said.
The pickup was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup being driven west on Oklahoma 51 by Miller.
Miller's pickup then entered the eastbound lane of Oklahoma 51 and was struck by a 2019 Toyota Corolla.
Both Fixin and Miller were pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP said. The driver of the Toyota was treated and released from a Stilwell hospital.
Seat belts were not in use by Fixin nor Miller, troopers said.
The weather was rainy at the time of the crash, troopers said. Oklahoma 51 was closed about two hours while authorities investigated the crash, the OHP said.