Life.Church’s founder and another pastor from the Edmond-based church are in a self-imposed quarantine after potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus at a conference in Germany.
In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, Life.Church Pastor Craig Groeschel said he and Pastor Bobby Gruenewald will stay in self-imposed isolation for 14 days.
The two reportedly learned during a flight back to the United States that a speaker at the conference had tested positive for COVID 19. After landing and speaking with health authorities, the two opted for their own quarantine out of “an abundance of caution,” Groeschel said.
“We decided to isolate ourselves for the full 14 days,” he said in the video. “No contact with anyone whatsoever. The good news is I’ve got a lot of time to pray.”
Groeschel said both feel “100% healthy” and expect to be cleared to return to normal activities at the end of the quarantine.