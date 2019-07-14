Two people died as a result of collisions in a Bryan County road rage incident Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Shelly Lynn Mayo, 46, of Caddo, and Randy Kinyon, 47, of Henderson, Texas, who were passengers in separate vehicles, died as a result of injuries suffered in the 5 p.m. collisions on U.S. 70 just west of Durant, the patrol reported.

The driver of a vehicle who allegedly caused the collisions, Ralph F. McEnnerney, 52, of Kingston, was also driving impaired and left the scene, the patrol reported. He was not injured.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.

