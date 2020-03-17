OU Medicine officials announced Tuesday that they are in negotiations to research a vaccine for COVID-19.
Dr. Jason Sanders, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center senior vice president, spoke at a news conference about two projects underway at the university amid a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Sanders said in one project that they are "finalizing an agreement" to begin preclinical testing for a vaccine specific to COVID-19.
"We have been proactively and aggressively studying COVID-19, the coronavirus," Sanders said at the OU Medicine news conference.
COVID-19 is the illness caused by a specific strain of novel coronavirus. Coronavirus is a family of viruses that cause respiratory tract infections in humans. Novel means new.
