A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Okmulgee County Wednesday night by task force officers attempting to serve a Tulsa County arrest warrant.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Corben Hunter Jones about 8:45 p.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Chesnut Road in Henryetta when task force officers, including one Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, shot and killed Jones, according to an OHP spokeswoman.
Jones was charged in Tulsa County District Court with one court of lewd molestation. A warrant for his arrest was issued in July, according to court records.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating.
