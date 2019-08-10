A man’s body was recovered from the Illinois River on Saturday after he drowned trying to cross the river, the Grand River Dam Authority police reported.
Police had not released the man’s identity late Saturday, but they said he was floating with friends south of the Riverside Floats area about 4 p.m. when he tried to cross the river, struggled and never resurfaced.
Witnesses called police, and the man’s body was recovered about 7:30 p.m., according to the news release.
The Tahlequah Fire Department, Illinois River Fire Department, Cherokee Nation EMS and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search, the release states.
No other information was available.