Four people were killed in a crash outside Kingfisher on Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
An SUV carrying five people crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the west shoulder of U.S. 81 near E0850, 3 miles south of Kingfisher, about 7:25 p.m.
The driver of the SUV, Kenneth Sanford Marshall, 39, of Chanute, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two passengers, Sabrina Ann Shrum, 24, of Enid and Kenneth Marshall, 62, of Oklahoma City.
A third passenger, Adeanna Marshall, 52, also of Oklahoma City, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, and a fourth passenger, a 30-year-old man from Enid, was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old man from Ringold, was treated for injuries and released, the report states.
Kingfisher is about 50 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.