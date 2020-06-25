A man shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Thursday morning on the Will Rogers Turnpike has died, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
The traffic stop occurred about 9 a.m. in the turnpike's eastbound lanes near Vinita, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said.
The trooper reportedly brought a female driver back to the OHP unit talk with her before going back to the stopped vehicle to talk with a male passenger.
The trooper then shot the male passenger, but what led to the shooting remains under investigation, according to a news release.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.