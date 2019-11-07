Two people are dead after an apparent domestic homicide culminated in an officer-involved shooting in south Tahlequah on Wednesday night.
Police Chief Nate King said officers responded to the Tahlequah Terrace Apartments in the 600 block of Pamela Street before 8 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called to report her sister had been shot in the head by her estranged husband.
Upon arrival officers found that a man, later identified as Eddie Ray Maxwell Sr., 37, had barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Officers entered the apartment and contacted Maxwell in the living room, where he could be seen holding a revolver in his right hand, according to a news release. He refused to surrender, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Special Operations Team arrived to take over the scene.
Within a few minutes, a deputy marshal fatally shot Maxwell, the release states.
Officers found the body of Rachel Dawn Maxwell, 40, inside the apartment.
“This is a tragic event and two families are mourning the loss of loved ones,” a statement from Tahlequah police read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those families and friends of those involved along with the officers who responded to the scene. A special thank you to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, G.R.D.A. Police, Cherokee Nation EMS, and Northeastern Health Systems EMS for their assistance with this incident.”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.