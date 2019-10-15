Hargis OSU (copy)

Campus police have given the all-clear at Oklahoma State University after investigating a report of shots fired at Edmon Low Library on Tuesday afternoon. 

Students received an automated alert and were asked to stay away from the area about 11:15 a.m. 

Monica Roberts, a spokeswoman for the university, said about 11:20 a.m. police had secured the area and were checking the building. 

About 12:45 p.m., police confirmed the reports of gunfire were unfounded.

Roberts said it's possible the sounds could have been from construction work ongoing on the library's fifth floor. 

