A Sand Springs woman was killed after a Tuesday morning crash near Keystone State Park, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

A pickup truck traveling south on Oklahoma 151 during a rainy morning crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 1998 Buick LeSabre head-on, according to a trooper’s report. The pickup truck driver was uninjured, but the other driver, 25-year-old Paige Clow of Sand Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

Clow was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

