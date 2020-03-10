Related content

Other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Ten more Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 as communities, state evaluate precautions

If they show no symptoms, Oklahomans are set to return from coronavirus-infected cruise ship

Special Olympics Oklahoma to suspend all activities over coronavirus concern

Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home

'We think transparency is the best way to go': Oklahoma officials attempt to dispel misconceptions about coronavirus

Tulsa County announced its second COVID-19 case Tuesday, prompting the University of Tulsa to shift to virtual instruction because the patient is a family member of a student.

The second case, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy, isn’t linked to the first case, which was confirmed Friday, state and county health officials reported. A Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman told the Tulsa World there is “no known exposure to TU.”

An email sent to TU staff Tuesday evening noted that the university is encouraging students who are able to go home to do so immediately and remain off campus until at least April 5.

“In light of these developments, TU is implementing its social distancing policy, effective Wednesday, March 11,” according to the TU email. “We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and employees as we aim to reduce the risk of exposure for all members of our community while continuing to fulfill our educational mission.

“Social distancing is a public health action that limits exposure to communicable diseases by restricting person-to-person contact by changing the ways university business and activities are conducted,” the email notes.

Other important items in the email are:

• Arrangements have been made to provide dining services for students who stay on campus.

• The campus isn’t closed, and spring break isn’t affected or extended.

• After spring break, classes will resume online March 23.

• If an employee is able to work from home and with the approval of a supervisor, that is encouraged until further notice.

Leanne Stephens, Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman, said the infected woman is isolated at home and doing well.

The second case is considered a presumptive positive until state testing is confirmed by the federal government. Italy, where the woman recently had traveled, has widespread transmission of the respiratory virus.

“I can tell you that public health officials are treating a presumptive positive as a positive result, and we are immediately implementing our standard epidemiological investigation protocols,” Stephens said. “So that includes contact tracing to identify any individuals this person may have come into contact with while symptomatic so that we can assess their risk and make the appropriate recommendations.”

Stephens said she didn’t have any information on when the woman returned to Tulsa County or became symptomatic. She also couldn’t say whether the woman lived with anyone else who would be monitored by health officials.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 people in the state were being evaluated for the virus, with test results pending. Fifteen others have tested negative for the virus.

“I think it’s reasonable that more cases can be expected,” Stephens said. “We want to be clear that the risk is dependent upon exposure. And at this time, both cases in Tulsa County were travel associated.

“However, we want to ensure everyone is prepared because what we are seeing in other parts of the country does indicate that community spread has occurred in other parts of the United States. That does not appear to be the case at this time in Tulsa County.”

The Tulsa Health Department announced the state’s second case on social media.

The woman’s illness has no connection to the first confirmed case in the state Friday, a man in his 50s who also had traveled to Italy. He was reported to be recovering with his family in isolation at their Tulsa County home.

Samples from the woman were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

Stephens emphasized the need to be prepared but not panic. If traveling, check the CDC website for updates to ensure that your destination doesn’t have widespread community transmission of the virus, she said.

“This is not a cause for panic,” Stephens said. “We do know that some people are more susceptible to serious illness from exposure to COVID-19. Older adults or people with chronic illness should avoid all nonessential air travel because they are at higher risk for more severe COVID-19 illness. Health officials also are advising against all cruise travel.”

Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@JonesingToWrite

Tags

Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359

Recommended for you