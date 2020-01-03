Update (10:25 p.m. Friday): Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Tommy Benson, who has been located.
Sapulpa police issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a 67-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday morning.
Authorities are seeking assistance in locating Tommy Benson, 67. Benson is black and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a blue jacket, and black and white tennis shoes when he was last seen in the 200 block of West Hobson Avenue in Sapulpa about 10:30 a.m. Benson reportedly was walking south on Hickory Street from Hobson Avenue.
Police said Benson has a medical or physical disability.
Those who believe they have seen him or know of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the police.