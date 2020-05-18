MANNFORD — Three people are dead after an apparent double murder and suicide Monday.
A confrontation occurred among neighbors, and responding officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1100 block of Osage Place, Mannford Police Chief Jerry Ridley said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the victims as Mary Milam, 57, and Donald Langdon, 59.
When officers arrived, a man walked out of his mobile home in the nearby 700 block of Ponca Lane, sat down in a lawn chair and held a gun to his head, Ridley said.
That man, 83-year-old James Hancock, told the officers he had shot Milam and Langdon, an OSBI news release states.
Mannford police officers, along with two investigators from the district attorney's Drug Crime Task Force, attempted to persuade Hancock to lower his gun, Ridley said.
At one point he did, but he eventually shot himself, Ridley said. Hancock was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police in Mannford, a community along the shores of Lake Keystone west of Sand Springs, asked the OSBI to assist in the investigation.
Ridley said Monday evening that investigators still weren't sure what led to the shooting but have numerous possible motives to sift through.
Mannford's most recent homicide before Monday occurred in 2012. One had not occurred there before that since 1996, Ridley said.
The lakeside community's estimated population in 2018, the most recent figure available, was 3,184.
"We don't have a lot of homicides in Mannford," he said. "Thank goodness. We can certainly do without."
Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.
