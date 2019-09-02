Update: All lanes of westbound Interstate 40 and northbound U.S. 75/Indian Nation Turnpike have been reopened, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced late Monday.
All lanes of westbound Interstate 40 and northbound U.S. 75/Indian Nation Turnpike are closed at the I-40/U.S. 75 junction at Henryetta until further notice due to a crash, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
Westbound I-40 traffic is being detoured to U.S. 75B in Henryetta, and northbound U.S. 75 traffic is detoured to eastbound I-40.
A tractor-trailer rig had partially fallen over the I-40 overpass and was hanging over U.S. 75, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries, the OHP said.
Significant delays can be expected, and drivers are urged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route, ODOT said.
The crash happened about 52 miles south of Tulsa.