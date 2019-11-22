The Undergraduate Student Congress saw legislation authorizing a name change for the Sooner Freshman Council, among other things, in its Nov. 12 meeting.
Student Government Association President Adran Gibbs, who authored the act mandating a name change for the group, said the words “boomer” and “sooner” are inherently offensive to the Native American community. Gibbs said the act was written to expand on the indigenous land acknowledgement passed earlier this semester.
“(The) motivation was just to be consistent with the indigenous land acknowledgment we had passed to be more cognizant of some of the language ... we are using in our code annotated,” Gibbs said.
The acknowledgment, also written by Gibbs, will be read at all SGA events and states that OU students are “visitors on this land,” recognizing any Native American students present.