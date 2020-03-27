As of Friday morning, 38 of 77 counties reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Research based on the pandemic spread in China indicates that up to
50% of infections there were not identified
Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered additional restrictions, termed
"safer at home," on Tuesday for counties with any confirmed cases of the disease. There were 19 counties with confirmed cases then.
Stitt was scheduled for a Friday news conference streaming from
his official Facebook page.
Stitt had previously announced that Oklahoma State University, one of two universities in Oklahoma involved in testing, on Thursday received enough supplies to perform 10,000 tests.
Health officials in Kay and Pittsburg counties collected 48 specimens Wednesday during a limited rollout of the state’s satellite testing site. Officials said Friday that those temporary satellite locations were used to develop a model now being used as the state expands into rural and western areas of Oklahoma. State Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said those would be set up within four days.
Two mobile locations are set up and testing in Oklahoma City and Tulsa through county health departments there.
Testing priority continues to be hospitalized patients, Kayse Shrum, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, said Friday. Vulnerable populations and health care workers also are a priority. Symptomatic Oklahomans should contact a provider to be screened before testing would occur.
"We would not want the public to have the notion that simply if someone isn't feeling good that they should get one of these critical tests," Loughridge said when asked Friday about the possibility of drive-through testing services for people who are not on the priority list.
A provider can order a nasal swab, and the specimen would be transported to a state lab for testing with results within 24 hours. But the labs need reagents, and the supplies have been low as demand spiked in every U.S. state, Shrum said.
United States: 94,238 cases, 1,438 deaths
A $2 trillion emergency bill was announced March 25 to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the largest economic rescue bill in history and builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.
It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while
workers are forced to stay home.
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child
AP file
Italy - 86,498 cases, 9,134 deaths
People stand apart as they line up to enter a supermarket in Rome on March 20.
Italy’s 62 million people were told to mostly stay home, but Chinese Red Cross volunteers have criticized the populace for not taking the quarantine seriously.
Italian authorities say too many people are violating last week’s national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Bergamo is the epicenter of the hardest-hit province of Italy’s hardest-hit region, Lombardy, the site of hundreds of coronavirus deaths. Families here are deprived of a bedside farewell with virus-stricken loved ones, or even a traditional funeral, and the cemetery is so overwhelmed by the number of dead that military trucks transported 65 bodies to a neighboring region for cremation.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
China - 81,894 cases, 3,296 deaths
China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.
At the same time, China is stepping up measures to prevent the virus from being brought back from overseas, requiring international flights into Beijing to first stop at airports outside the capital for inspection.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.
Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April.
Wuhan has closed emergency field hospitals, and China has sent personal protective gear and medical experts to Italy, Iran and other nations.
Andy Wong/Associated Press
Spain - 64,059 cases, 4,858 deaths
Via Laietana street is deserted as authorities control public movements in Barcelona.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining more than 60,000 people to four towns. The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high-risk areas.
Spanish health authorities say intensive care units in the hardest-hit areas of Spain are close to their limit. The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients without serious breathing problems.
Spaniards are beginning their second week of confinement as worry spreads for the collapse of the country’s health care system amid an influx of COVID-19 patients requiring assisted respiration.
The Spanish government is seeking parliament approval to extend the state emergency for two more weeks until April 11, but harsher measures like halting overall industrial production have been ruled out.
No incoming travelers from outside Europe’s Schengen border area are allowed into the country starting from March 23.
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Iran - 32,332 cases, 2,378 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
Although Iran has one of the Mideast's best medical services, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed and; authorities have asked for 172 million masks from abroad. It also has asked the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion, the first such loan for Iran since 1962.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
Germany - 49,344 cases, 304 deaths
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference March 22. German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Michael Kappeler/Associated Press
France - 29,581 cases, 1,698 deaths
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Francois Mori/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 14,751 cases, 761 deaths
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced March 27.
Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
On March 16, Johnson told people to eliminate unnecessary contact with others, working from home where possible and avoiding bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues.
Britain is one of the few European countries not to order the mass closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has started to change. The governments of Scotland and Wales both say schools will close Friday.
England has not yet closed schools, but a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement will be made “imminently.”
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
Switzerland - 12,311 cases, 207 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Netherlands - 6,440 cases, 357 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Belgium - 7,284 cases, 289 deaths
People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies in Brussels on March 18. Belgium tightened lockdown measures starting Wednesday.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Central and South America - 133 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors protested that his instructions run counter to health experts' recommendations and said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19, but the federal government suspended all nonessential government activities beginning March 26.
Argentina: 8 deaths
Brazil: 59 deaths
Ecuador: 29 deaths
Guyana: 1 death
Panama: 8 deaths
Guatemala: 1 death
Costa Rica: 2 deaths
Mexico: 6 deaths
Chile: 3 deaths
Peru: 9 deaths
Paraguay: 3 deaths
Colombia: 4 deaths
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 131 deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq.
Iraq has seen 29 deaths, Egypt 21 deaths, Turkey 59 deaths, Bahrain four deaths, Pakistan eight deaths, Afghanistan two deaths, United Arab Emirates two deaths and Lebanon six deaths.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh. Residents now must remain inside their homes from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The kingdom also banned travel in or out of the three governorates. Pakistan halted all domestic passenger flights after reporting nearly 1,000 total cases. It had previously suspended train service and international flights.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
South Korea - 9,241 cases, 131 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
A third delay of new school terms nationwide would have them reopening April 6, five weeks later than usual.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Japan - 1,307 cases, 45 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
Abe said March 24 that the IOC president has agreed “100%” to proposal of postponing Olympics for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Abe acknowledged that postponing this year's
Summer Olympics could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia added to the pressure on Olympic organizers by suggesting they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer. The International Olympic Committee said it would examine the situation over the next few weeks.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Africa - 2,400+ cases, 58 deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Sierra Leone declared a year-long state of emergency despite not having a case.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa starts March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running and alcohol sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Philippines - 707 cases, 45 deaths
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading March 17 after the president placed the northern part of the country including Manila in quarantine.
Most office work and mass transit on Luzon Island, including Manila, will be suspended for a month. Public movement will be restricted and large gatherings banned except for medical and other emergencies.
Banks, hospitals, drugstores and supermarkets will remain open but only one family member can make such trips and should observe “social distancing.”
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Greece - 821 cases, 23 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek supermarkets will restrict the flow of customers entering the premises from Monday.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
Poland - 1,244 cases, 16 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
India - 693 cases, 14 deaths
A banner says a Hindu temple is shut down in Dharmsala, India, on March 25.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Ashwini Bhatia/Associated Press
Australia - 2,806 cases, 13 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
Israel - 3,035 cases, 10 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Among other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
Hong Kong - 273 cases, 4 deaths
Foreign non-residents of Hong Kong will be barred from entering the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for 14 days beginning March 25.
The Asian financial hub will also ban travelers from mainland China, along with the nearby Chinese region of Macao and the self-governing island of Taiwan that is claimed by Beijing, if they have visited foreign countries over the past two weeks.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Thailand - 1,045 cases, 4 deaths
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
Government-run educational institutions through university level will be closed for two weeks starting March 18, initially in Bangkok and adjoining suburban provinces. The government announced plans to create temporary six-month jobs but gave no details.
Gathering places such as bars, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, gymnasiums, boxing stadiums and other sports venues will be subject to closures as ordered by provincial governors. Such venues in Bangkok will be also be closed for two weeks beginning March 18.
All people arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Iran and Italy are required to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Russia - 840 cases, 3 deaths
A billboard reads "Avoid crowded places, it will save a life" in St. Petersburg on March 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change potentially allowing him to stay in office until 2036.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press
Taiwan - 153 cases, 2 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Singapore - 631 cases, 2 deaths
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Starting March 15, travelers from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will not be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore earlier banned those from South Korea, Iran and China.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries. All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more are to be deferred or canceled.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
