As of Friday morning, 38 of 77 counties reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Research based on the pandemic spread in China indicates that up to 50% of infections there were not identified as cases.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered additional restrictions, termed safer at home,” on Tuesday for counties with any confirmed cases of the disease. There were 19 counties with confirmed cases then.

Stitt had previously announced that Oklahoma State University, one of two universities in Oklahoma involved in testing, on Thursday received enough supplies to perform 10,000 tests. 

Health officials in Kay and Pittsburg counties collected 48 specimens Wednesday during a limited rollout of the state’s satellite testing site. Officials said Friday that those temporary satellite locations were used to develop a model now being used as the state expands into rural and western areas of Oklahoma. State Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said those would be set up within four days.

Two mobile locations are set up and testing in Oklahoma City and Tulsa through county health departments there.

Testing priority continues to be hospitalized patients, Kayse Shrum, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, said Friday. Vulnerable populations and health care workers also are a priority. Symptomatic Oklahomans should contact a provider to be screened before testing would occur.

"We would not want the public to have the notion that simply if someone isn't feeling good that they should get one of these critical tests," Loughridge said when asked Friday about the possibility of drive-through testing services for people who are not on the priority list.

A provider can order a nasal swab, and the specimen would be transported to a state lab for testing with results within 24 hours. But the labs need reagents, and the supplies have been low as demand spiked in every U.S. state, Shrum said.

