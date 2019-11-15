An inmate died Saturday, two days after a struggle with detention officers at the Rogers County jail, officials reported.
Lorri Tedder, 55, had been booked into the jail about 7:20 a.m. Nov. 7 after Catoosa police arrested her at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for obstruction, trespassing and resisting arrest, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.
Tedder was in the jail for about seven hours, and detention officers were attempting to move her from a restraint chair to a holding cell when she became combative again, Walton said.
When officers struggled to subdue her, she struck her head but kept fighting and did not lose consciousness until later, he said.
A law enforcement officer’s body-worn camera shows multiple officers removing Tedder’s restraints from the restrain chair. An officer told her, “Don’t tense up,” as two officers worked together to remove her handcuffs.
Tedder stood up and fought with detention officers again after one hand was released from the handcuffs, the video shows.
Detention officers took Tedder to the ground and restrained her again. She shouted several expletives and tells the detention officers to get off her, the video indicates.
Detention officers and Tedder struggled near the restraint chair for several minutes. After officers restrained her again, they tried to move her to a detention cell. Another struggle ensued before they could move her into the cell.
They put Tedder on the ground again. She had gone limp by that point, and detention officers checked her pulse and respiration. The video provided by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office ends as detention officers prepare to move her into a cell.
Walton said officers began CPR before emergency medical personnel arrived and that Tedder was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where she died Saturday, two days after her arrest. Walton said Tedder did not have a brain bleed or skull fracture. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
Walton said he thinks video footage shows that the detention officers acted properly.
“After reviewing the video, I have a lot of respect for the detention officers and the amount of restraint used and the patience used,” he said. “They’re doing a job that’s extremely tough, that most people can’t do.”
However, his heart goes out to Tedder’s family, he said.
“There’s no good side of this.”
Tedder’s funeral was Thursday.