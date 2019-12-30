VINITA — Around 200 people huddled together Monday night, wrapping blankets around themselves and holding candles in the cold night as they thought of two Craig County teenagers who disappeared 20 years ago.
As the temperature hovered around 38 degrees, the lives of 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were remembered with a slide show, songs, prayers, speeches and the release of gold star-shaped balloons.
On December 29, 1999, Lauria was spending the night with Ashley, her best friend, at the Freeman family’s mobile home in Welch. They had been celebrating Ashley’s 16th birthday that evening.
Investigators believe that in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 1999, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were killed and their home was set on fire with the couple inside. Ashley and Lauria and Ashley were not found, and investigators and Lauria’s family have looked for them for 20 years.
All of the speakers Monday night asked people to come forward with any information they might have. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari said that “no lead is too small.”
Lauria’s parents, Lorene and Jay Bible, thanked the community and friends who have stood by the couple for two decades.
“Based on the word of God, there is going to be a reunion,” said Ken Brodrick, a Bible family member. “Mark my words: There is going to be a reunion. There is not even a person sitting in the Craig County jail that can stop it.”
Ronnie Busick, a suspect in the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of the teens, is in the Craig County jail, just a stone’s throw away from where the vigil was held. Investigators think Busick and two other men, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both of whom died in the intervening years, shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls.
Authorities think the men held the girls captive for days, raping them repeatedly before killing them. Busick has denied any involvement or knowledge of the whereabouts of the girls’ remains.
Investigators said in an affidavit — filed when Busick was arrested and charged in Craig County District Court in April 2018 — that the girls’ bodies were believed to be “in a pit in Picher.”
Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe sent a formal request to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement asking for assistance in the search for the girls’ remains. Plans are for a staff member to meet with search team members in early January to begin the process of viewing the abandoned mine shafts in the area and studying data, including recentvideos from camera drops conducted by the search team this year.
“It’s been 20 years since Lauria and Ashley were kidnapped and presumed murdered, but no matter how much time passes, we won’t stop praying or give up looking for them or seeking to bring those responsible to justice,” Inhofe said at the vigil Monday.
District attorney’s investigator Gary Stansill also talked about prayer.
“The Lord is my leader, and I trust him to guide my path,” Stansill said.
Dwayne Vancil, Danny Freeman’s brother, said that “the community was victimized as much as the families.”
Choking back emotions, Vancil told those in the crowd that he hoped nothing like the killings and kidnappings would never happen to their families.
Brodrick championed an inner circle of women, saying Lorene Bible has been her daughter’s voice and “has never let the story die.”
In their own investigation of what happened, the women “are a force to be reckoned with,” Brodrick said.
Inhofe said he was “grateful for the dedication of state and local law enforcement, prosecutors and all other agencies and partners looking to help locate the girls’ remains and give them and their families the dignity and closure of a proper burial.” 20 years ago today: Welch girls Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible go missing(tncms-asset)3c4f7394-47e5-11e8-b018-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)