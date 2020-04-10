We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke at a news conference from Tulsa to discuss COVID-19 updates.

Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force spent Friday morning at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa to update Oklahomans on the comprehensive hospital surge plan and latest modeling information.

The COVID-19 peak is forecast to be earlier, April 21 in Oklahoma, Stitt said Friday, adding that the state is "in good shape" with ICU beds, hospital beds and ventilators.

Across Oklahoma, more than 1,700 cases have been reported, along with 88 deaths; 428 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Watch it here:

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Gallery: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the pandemic