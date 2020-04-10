Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke at a news conference from Tulsa to discuss COVID-19 updates.
Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force spent Friday morning at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa to update Oklahomans on the comprehensive hospital surge plan and latest modeling information.
The COVID-19 peak is forecast to be earlier, April 21 in Oklahoma, Stitt said Friday, adding that the state is "in good shape" with ICU beds, hospital beds and ventilators.
Across Oklahoma, more than 1,700 cases have been reported, along with 88 deaths; 428 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Watch it here:
Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma Gallery: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the pandemic
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
The Tulsa Zoo is closed because of the coronavirus, but life goes on for the 3,000 animals and the zookeepers who tend to their daily needs.
“We’re here 365 or 366 days a year, giving care to the animals,” said Joe Barkowksi, zoo vice president for animal conservation and science.
“We’re kind of a 24/7 operations, so this isn’t really a lot different for us," he said, "except that we don’t get to enjoy the guests out here."
Click here to read more
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
For real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining, 2020 started out to be a record-breaking year. In the first two and a half months of this year, the duo had sold more than double the number of homes as they at this time in 2019.
Then came the restrictions over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, with government officials urging citizens to practice “social distancing” and limiting the size of any public gathering to no more than 10 people.
Such restraints might seem a sure way to turn a winning streak into a losing proposition. Yet, for Rainwater and Vining, agents with Coldwell Banker Tulsa, the past few weeks have been almost business as usual.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Oklahoma’s kids are going to get back to the business of school on Monday from the confines of home.
But what will “distance learning” look like for a 4-year-old? How will third-graders stay on track in reading through the end of their milestone year? How will a middle- or high-schooler finish a band credit all alone?
We went right to the sources — local teachers — to find out how they’re going to make learning possible when it might seem impossible.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
In a pre-coronavirus world, it would be every pastor’s worst nightmare — preaching to an empty auditorium because no one showed up for Easter services.
But that’s exactly what the Rev. Bill Scheer, pastor of Guts Church, and many other Tulsa pastors will do Sunday, Easter morning, as Americans shelter in their homes to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
And Scheer is upbeat about the situation.
“There’s a lot of negatives about this, but the positives far outweigh the negatives. They really do,” he said.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Jaime Espalin gives his members personalized coaching every time they enter Fenix Strength and Conditioning, which he co-owns with his wife, Maria.
Espalin is continuing to provide them instruction even while gym facilities are shut down due to COVID-19. With the help of PushPress Gym software, Fenix’s members can still receive Espalin’s coaching while they work out at home.
“I’m invading people’s homes digitally because I can’t be there to coach them personally,” Espalin said. “I have an app. When people pay and get a membership they get access to our workouts, every day, it’s very interactive.”
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
There are no two ways around it — hauling trash is a tough, dirty job.
And in the age of COVID-19, it’s potentially dangerous.
Doug Kackowski doesn’t worry much about that. This garbage truck driver just does his job.
“I think I’m a little old school in my thought process,” said Kackowski, 54. “I’m kind of like, your body will get used to it. I wouldn’t let it affect me until it happens, you know, ‘cause until then, it’s a useless worry.”
Click here to read more
Photo by KEVIN CANFIELD/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Jason Montroy was a regular visitor to the gym. Now that it’s closed, the personal trainer and Oklahoma Union coach created Montroy G & G (garage and gym) at his house. He works daily with his 9-year-old son Chase, a youth wrestler and football player.
During a hot Thursday in Collinsville, the pair did leg work on the driveway and in the garage.
“He wants to work out,” Montroy said. “It’s really cool for him to have that desire to want to do it and be shown the right way and the right form.”
An added benefit is an unexpected opportunity for father-son bonding time.
Click here to read more
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Spring break usually brings popular movies to theaters for families with children out of school, and that can mean a week of “catching up for the year” financially for an independent theater owner like Mike Mendenhall at Eton Square Cinema.
This year’s COVID-19 spring break instead saw those hit movies postponed and Mendenhall closing his theater at 8421 E 61st St. for the immediate future, laying off 15 employees to go sign up for unemployment.
“We’re just shut down. It’s not like there’s any curbside service we can offer,” he said.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
As Oklahoma public schools adopt
to both continue to educate students and protect against COVID-19, the word “distance” hits hard. distance learning models
Teachers like Akela Leach miss their kids fiercely.
“One moment you are with these kids every single day and you become like a caretaker away from home,” said Leach, a fifth grade teacher at Tulsa’s Lanier Elementary, “and then you’re just separated.”
Click here to read more
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long
Coronavirus restrictions make this an awkward time for someone in a leadership position to change agencies.
After nearly 13 years as executive director of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Lori Long had to order its doors closed for what would have been her last day at work Wednesday.
On Monday, she will start as executive director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, unable to meet with her new staff, who are in the middle of a growing emergency situation because of the pandemic with so many people out of work and with kids out of school.
Click here to read more
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Music venue owner Donnie Rich
Donnie Rich was among those who helped save, and restore, the Outsiders House.
Now he’s trying to save his business.
The Venue Shrine, a live music venue at 112 E. 18th St., is in financial danger due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music industry — artists and venues — have been impacted by a stoppage of live music gatherings.
Click here to read more
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Altered Lives: Tulsa barber Adrian King
Adrian King told Guerin Emig early Thursday he will comply with the order to close his barber shop.
"After having some time to think things over I have decided to follow (the) 21-day shutdown order as it is the responsible and safe thing to do," King said in a text message. "In our second talk (Wednesday) I was talking from pure frustration from all that has happened in such a short time."
King closed his text with "Stay safe."
Click here to read more
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and w…
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @rkrehbiel