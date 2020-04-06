Health officials are trying to bolster volunteers to the Medical Reserve Corps ahead of an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and a prolonged response to the disease.
Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps State Coordinator Lezlie Carter said volunteers are needed for licensed medical professionals and non-licensed roles. The Medical Reserve Corps is a volunteer organization that mobilizes during emergencies and disasters to assist first responders and health care providers.
“We are preparing for a surge to our state’s medical system,” Carter said in a prepared statement. “It is important for us to begin processing new volunteers now so they are properly registered and trained for their role within the OKMRC.”
Licensed medical professionals are needed to assist with triage, supplement hospital personnel, monitoring patients, provide critical care and to assist with transporting patients, according to a news release.
OKMRC officials are looking for licensed mental health professionals to volunteer for specialty services such as the organizations Stress Response Team.
People without medical training can volunteer, as well. Nonmedical volunteers are needed for warehouse support, record keeping and for administrative duties.
Those who wish to volunteer must be 18 or older, live or work in Oklahoma, agree to a background check and to complete OKMRC training.
To learn more or sign up to volunteer, go to okmrc.org.