Voters in the Catoosa Public Schools district passed a $2.25 million bond issue to buy land for future school sites, a new early childhood center and a new elementary school.
The bond issue will raise property taxes for those in the district 4.99%, according to the district’s website.
A homeowner who paid $100 in property taxes previously will pay $104.99; one who paid $500 in property taxes will pay $524.93, the district said.
Catoosa currently has one of the lowest bond millage rates in the area at 19.43, the district said. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value.
The proposition passed with 472 votes, or about 51.5%, in favor and 445 votes, or 48.5%, against it, according to unofficial election results.
Also Tuesday, voters in the city of Pawhuska decided to extend two sales taxes.
Proposition 1 extended a one-quarter of 1% sales tax for economic development. Proposition 2 extended a three-quarter of 1% sales tax for street and sidewalk repairs and resurfacing.
Proposition 1 passed with 78.3% of the vote, or 119 of 152 cast ballots. Thirty-three people, or 21.7%, voted against it, according to unofficial results. Proposition 2 passed by a wider margin with 130 people, or 84.4%, voting for it and 24, or 15.6%, voting against it.