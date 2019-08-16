A 4-year-old boy reportedly died Thursday at Saint Francis Hospital two days after he was pulled unresponsive from Fort Gibson Lake. 

The boy and his family were reportedly near Toppers Landing about 8 p.m. Tuesday when the boy submerged out of sight of his father, according to a news release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

His father reportedly found the boy just beneath the water's surface and began CPR.

The boy was flown to Saint Francis on Tuesday evening in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. 

