Gov. Kevin Stitt. SUE OGROCKI/Associated Press file

Gov. Kevin Stitt is updating Oklahomans on the state’s response to COVID-19 and discuss phase 2 of the reopening plan.

"Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas," Stitt said of upcoming guidance as data continue to be evaluated.

The state death toll reached 284 on Thursday, as 110 more cases were reported a day before phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

Health officials have confirmed 4,962 cumulative cases of COVID-19. More than 3,600 of those are considered recovered.

