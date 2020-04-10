Gov. Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt is set for a news conference from Tulsa about 11 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 updates.

Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force will be at OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa to update Oklahomans on the comprehensive hospital surge plan and latest modeling information, according to a news release.

The COVID-19 peak is forecast to be earlier, April 21 in Oklahoma, Stitt said Friday, adding that the state is "in good shape" with ICU beds, hospital beds and ventilators.

Across Oklahoma, more than 1,700 cases have been reported, along with 88 deaths; 428 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. 

