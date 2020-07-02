In a move she said “feels like coming home,” Terri White will be Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s new CEO come August.
The former Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, who served for 13 years and was then the longest-serving commissioner of mental health in the United States, will replace Mike Brose.
Brose announced his departure as CEO earlier this year, after serving in the role for 27 years, spokesman Matt Gleason said.
White resigned from the state department in January and was plucked amid pandemic chaos by a national search firm MHAOK hired to find Brose’s successor.
“I was very lucky,” White told the Tulsa World in a phone interview. “I had several opportunities, but Mental Health Association Oklahoma just pulled me the most.
“Nearly my entire career has been spent passionately serving Oklahomans and families in need of (services), and to be able to continue that mission in a different role in the state of Oklahoma is incredibly exciting. It was an opportunity I just couldn’t say no to.”
MHAOK is one of the state’s largest mental health nonprofits, and it’s the state’s largest voice of advocacy for brain health, which is a message White said she has stood behind since her first job out of college.
After graduating the University of Oklahoma with her bachelor’s and master’s in social work, White worked as a fiscal analyst in the state Senate, because she says she loves numbers and data.
While in that role, she worked on a number of health and human service committees and was exposed to a plethora of social problems Oklahomans were experiencing, including incarceration, suicide, crime, unemployment and poverty.
First interested in juvenile corrections, she soon realized that the underlying issue of all the broken lives she was exposed to was untreated mental illness and addiction. Thus grew a deep passion to get Oklahomans the access to brain health care they need.
“I would argue that the brain is the most important organ in the body,” White said. “Brain health is the key to having healthy individuals, a healthy family, a healthy community and a healthy state.”
She plans to continue building upon MHAOK’s current work, with focuses on exceptional service and “incredible” advocacy, and she already has a boost.
White called the recent passage of State Question 802 and Medicaid expansion a “tremendous step forward” for individuals and families struggling with mental illness and “a huge win for all Oklahomans.”
Prior to it, she said 97,000 Oklahomans with mental health diagnoses were uninsured, and many were only able to access state services when they were in crisis.
“Mental illness is a progressive disease,” White said. “When it goes untreated, it gets worse.”
Having health coverage for Oklahomans that allows them to access treatment at the first sign and symptom can keep diseases from becoming lifelong struggles, she said.
Other states that opted to expand Medicaid have seen the number of their mental health hospital stays cut nearly in half, which White said is promising for Oklahoma.
“Nobody wants to be in the hospital for care for any disease if they can avoid it,” White said. “And to know we have a shot at that?”
Scott Hamilton, MHAOK board member and chair of the search committee said the board “could not be happier” with White as the new CEO.
“She is the ideal person to continue the organization’s mission to promote mental health, prevent suicide, end homelessness and transform the criminal justice system,” Hamilton said in a news release.
Michael Madsen, MHAOK’s board president, echoed Hamilton’s thoughts in the same release.
“The Association has built an incredible legacy in the service of vulnerable Oklahomans,” Madsen wrote. “We believe that Terri is the perfect choice to build upon that legacy and achieve even more. She has brilliantly elevated the status of brain health in Oklahoma, and is one of the most respected national experts in prevention, treatment and recovery.”
Learn more about MHAOK’s mission and services at mhaok.org.