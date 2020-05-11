Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday said Oklahoma is on track to begin Phase 2 of reopening.
Phase 2 includes:
• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols
• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited
• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols
• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen
"We are still in good shape to move into phase 2 which will start on May 15, which is Friday," Stitt said.
He said the number of cases per capita, the number of positive cases to negative and the number of new cases continues to be in favor of the state.
"Our infection rate is going down. That is a great thing going on in our state," he said.
A news conference from the Capitol occurred Monday. Watch it here or via the official Facebook Live stream.
There have been 274 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma since March 19, and more than 4,100 cases confirmed.
