He remembers an episode of Phil Donahue’s talk show that discussed racial tensions 25 years ago and a panelist mentioned that he had been part of a similar discussion 25 years before that.
Now Clarence Hill was taking part in the “Governor’s Round Table on Race,” streamed online Sunday night in a format similar to Donahue’s old show, minus the audience questions, but with the Kevin Stitt and his wife Sarah leading the discussion.
“Do you mean for 50 years we’ve been having the same arguments?” asked Hill, founder of Stronger Together.
This time seems different, though, Hill said, sensing a deeper commitment rising from the turmoil that has swept the country since the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota. And Oklahoma seems particularly driven to change, he said.
“If we follow through,” Hill told the governor, “we can declare that Oklahoma has become a shining light to the country.”
Mostly listening while offering few remarks himself, Stitt asked the panel for specifics actions the state could take to improve race relations, and the answers ranged from legislative reforms to very personal initiatives.
Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson called for better training of officers, especially with de-escalation tactics. And he recommended setting minimum professional standards for police candidates.
“In some places the standards are very high and in other places, not very high,” Gibson told the governor. “Right now in the state of Oklahoma, the standards are pretty low.”
Capt. Marcus Williams of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office called for more discussions like the very one they were having.
“It’s time to come together and talk. And not just talk, but to listen,” he said, adding that people shouldn’t blame law enforcement officers for abuses committed by a few.
“I want to say, as a black man who wears a badge, the actions of one person shouldn’t reflect on everyone.”
When the first lady asked “what should we be teaching our children,” Hill suggested doing more than just talking to children about race.
Kids should grow up interacting with people of other races, whether at school, in their neighborhoods or during sports and extra-curricular activities, he said.
“Do anything you can,” Hill said, “to get your children into spaces where it’s perfectly natural for them to love people who don’t look like them.”
The governor then called for all Oklahoma to make a commitment to reach out and form personal relationships with people of other races.
“We all want more for our state, for our kids, for our future,” Stitt said. “We don’t have to assume this is always the way it’s going to be in Oklahoma.”