Gov. Kevin Stitt updated Oklahomans on the state’s response to COVID-19 and phase 2 of the reopening plan.
"Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas," Stitt said of upcoming guidance as data continue to be evaluated.
Watch the 1 p.m. news conference here or via the official live stream at facebook.com/govstitt.
The state death toll reached 284 on Thursday, as 110 more cases were reported a day before phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.
Health officials have confirmed 4,962 cumulative cases of COVID-19. More than 3,600 of those are considered recovered.