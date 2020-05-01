OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials on Thursday announced increased efforts to test and trace for COVID-19 and defended their spending practices in responding to the pandemic.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Health Commissioner Gary Cox held a news conference to discuss the state’s efforts to test for the virus and track its spread.

“In May, our goal will be to test over 2% of Oklahomans,” Cox said. “This would mean that by the end of May, we will have collected and processed 90,000 tests covering 2% of our population.”

Cox urged residents to go to the 80 drive-thru locations to get tested so officials can expand their knowledge of the community spread level.

Testing and contact tracing go hand in hand to slow the spread of the virus, he said, and the effort will identify people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are not aware of it.

“As part of our governor’s reopening plan, we have been strategically building out our contact (tracing) capabilities in a phased approach,” Cox said.

Currently, more than 150 Oklahoma State Department of Health staff are doing investigations for the current workload of positive COVID-19 cases, Cox said.

“Over the next month, we will be expanding this team to an additional 500 tracers in partnership with the National Guard, with OU and OSU and we will train another 150 that are currently being trained to double our capacity as early as next week,” Cox said. “Our goal is to have at least 1,000 contact tracers ready to deploy as needed.”

Cox said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma has provided nine vans to go out into underserved communities to provide testing, including north Tulsa. The vans are normally used to provide childhood immunizations.

It will allow officials to take the services to where people are located, Cox said.

“We do not want anyone to be denied the opportunity to have a COVID-19 test because of transportation issues,” Cox said.

Stitt said the state will do saliva testing on all residents of nursing homes. Oklahoma is one of two states that have validated saliva testing for COVID-19, he said.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter asked for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Stitt said the state received $1.2 billion in federal money to help fight COVID-19. Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei created a financing team to monitor and maximize every penny, he said.

The federal dollars allowed the state to buy millions of masks and other medical equipment and supplies in a very competitive global market, the governor said.

“When questions arose this week about the amount of spending taking place at the State Department of Health, the team pulled together a quick overview of our current expenses,” Stitt said.

In the last six weeks, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the agency buying the medical equipment, spent 1% of total federal dollars available to fight COVID-19, the governor said.

“Everything we are buying is to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans,” he said.

Cox said his agency welcomes the audit and will fully cooperate with State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

