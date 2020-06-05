A year from now, the state’s political map will look very different.
You can count on it, but depending on how you count — or, rather, who’s doing the counting — the final result could go in any number of ways.
It’s time to redistrict the Oklahoma Legislature, a process that is often heated and always political.
By April 1, the Census Bureau should provide the detailed information needed to start redrawing legislative districts. At that point, the number crunchers and operatives inside the Capitol go to work.
The effective deadline for lawmakers to get the job done is May 28, the final day of next year’s legislative session. If they don’t make that deadline, a constitutionally created apportionment committee made up of senior state elected officials will do it for them, a failsafe that has never come into play.
In November 2022, we’ll elect a new Legislature based on the new districts.
No one knows which voters will end up in what district but it’s not too early to make some educated guesses.
Every legislative district has to have about the same number of people. That’s the purpose of redistricting. So, let’s do some math.
The state House has 101 districts. The Senate has 48. In 2018, the Census Bureau estimated that Oklahoma’s population stood at 3,943,079.
So, if redistricting had happened in 2018, each House district would have needed about 39,040 residents. Each Senate district should have 82,147. The numbers will be different by 2020, but for illustration purposes, let’s call 39,040 the goal population for each House district.
Since district lines were last drawn in 2010, the populations in some places have grown, while they have shrunk elsewhere. For example, four contiguous Democratically represented House districts — District 73 (Rep. Regina Goodwin), District 72 (Rep. Monroe Nichols), District 78 (Rep. Meloyde Blancett) and District 77 (Rep. John Waldron) — have all lost population. None of them was at the 39,040 goal in 2018.
In District 73, the population estimate was 35,530 people. It would have needed about 3,510 more people to meet the goal population. The other districts had smaller population deficits, but still would have needed to make up between 977 and 2,709 people each.
Race and politics are part of the process.
District 73, which included the historically segregated neighborhoods of north Tulsa, is Tulsa County’s only district where the majority of the population — 56% — is black. Election board records show that in 2018, 74% of the district’s registered voters were Democrats.
Federal law and political reality would make it difficult for legislators not to maintain the black majority in District 73. If the district needs 3,510 people to be at its goal population, and there are black residents living nearby, the redistricters’ first instinct might be to add those precincts to District 73.
District 72, immediately east of 73, stretches from just east of downtown to the edge of Owasso. The district is 23% black (and 54% Democratic). One solution to the puzzle would be to move a portion District 72 with the most black residents into District 73.
That’s not the only way District 72 may be caught in the middle. District 78, a long east-to-west district just south of 72. It needs 977 more people..
District 77, immediately to the east, needs 1,228 people.
If generally Democratic precincts along the edges of District 72 get split three ways west, south and east, the only place for Nichols' district to make up its lost population is to the north, which drives it into the Republican precincts of House District 74.
Just north and east of District 72, Rep. Mark Vancurren’s District 74 includes Owasso. The district had some 43,457 people in 2018, more than 4,400 above the goal population. Vancurren and 63% of his constituents are Republicans. Less than 3% are black.
In June, District 72’s House member for the next two years will be decided in a Democratic primary race between a black, male incumbent and a Hispanic, female challenger. No Republican filed for the seat.
With Republican leaders looking to flip more Democratic districts, the potential offer by redistricting might make changing the mix in District 72 look like a waiting opportunity.
This is all just one scenario. The actual results will, no doubt, be different.
The one thing you can count on is change.