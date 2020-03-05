One of the two buildings for the Webbers Falls Volunteer Fire Department burned down, destroying equipment used for emergency response to fires and water rescues.
The fire began at the station, located on Oklahoma 100 about a half mile from the Arkansas River, about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Muskogee County District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright said the department lost two brush fire trucks, two rescue boats, bunker gear and other emergency response equipment.
The affected building was the department's main building. It housed a kitchen, office, bunker room, gym and training room. Another departmental building that houses three rigs — two pumper trucks and a rescue truck — survived, Webbers Falls Fire Chief Shawn Smith said. The buildings were not occupied at the time of the fire.
Smith and some of his firefighters were in Norman for severe weather training at the time of the fire. The building was engulfed in flames when they were notified, he said.
"At this point, it's on the ground, a complete loss," he said.
The value of the loss is estimated at $300,000. Wright pointed out the preliminary estimate may need to be revised, describing the damage as a "pretty large loss." Officials with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District were assisting the volunteer department to find replacement equipment.
The department is volunteer and services areas in and around Webbers Falls. Webbers Falls volunteer firefighters and crews from Vian, Gore, Porum and Warner responded Wednesday to stifle the fire, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.
Area fire departments have donated or loaned gear and equipment to the Webbers Falls Fire Department, including two brush fire trucks. Smith said they are "100% operational with a lot of help."
The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.