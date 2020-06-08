A woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle wreck in Payne County.
Medical personnel pronounced Carolyn Wentzel, 69, dead at a hospital following a wreck on Oklahoma 33, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Wentzel was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on the highway, according the report. The vehicle departed the roadway when driving through a curve and struck a culvert. The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its roof.
The wreck occurred about 2 miles west of Drumright, Oklahoma.
Emergency responders transported Wentzel to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Wentzel's condition at the time of the wreck and the cause of it remain under investigation. She was wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision, according to the report.