One person was killed and four others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash along U.S. 62 in Cherokee County.
Stephanie Lynell Williams, 42, of Tahlequah was pronounced dead at the scene near Oakdale Road, about five miles east of Tahlequah. Williams was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers report a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2010 Dodge Charger were involved.
A 24-year-old Stilwell man drove the pickup with a 6-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to a hospital to be treated for head injuries and released, according to the report.
A 36-year-old Tahlequah man drove the Charger, with Williams and an 11-year-old girl, also of Tahlequah, as passengers. The driver and juvenile passenger were admitted to a hospital in stable condition, the report states.
The conditions of both drivers are under investigation, as well as whether the parties involved were wearing their seat belts, but troopers say the weather was clear and the roadway was dry.