Officials at the Woolaroc Museum and Frank Phillips House announced their reopening plans Wednesday after COVID-19 related closures.
The museum, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road in Bartlesville, is slated to reopen May 20, starting with the main museum, lodge, Mountain Man Camp, bunkhouse and walking trails. More of the museum will reopen June 9, barring any state or city orders.
"Our No. 1 focus continues to be the health and safety of our employees, docents and guests," said Bob Fraser, CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation. "Fortunately, at Woolaroc we have 3,700 acres and the museum has 50,000 square feet, which makes social distancing a bit easier for us."
Fraser said employees who work with the public will be required to wear masks while working. Guests are encouraged wear masks, also.
Large events, such as weddings, birthdays and corporate events, will be allowed after June 9.
The Frank Phillips Home, 1107 Cherokee Ave. in Bartlesville, is slated to reopen June 3. Tours will be limited in size to ensure safe social distancing, according to the release.
Fraser said staff have used the closure as an opportunity to perform maintenance and grounds keeping at the facilities.