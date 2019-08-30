PERRY — A World War II Navy veteran who left behind no known survivors when he died recently will receive a send-off befitting a hero next week.
Herman Augusta White, who died Aug. 11 at 97, will be buried with military honors Wednesday in a graveside service at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry.
American Legion Post 53 in Perry and Perry First Baptist Church donated money to help pay for the service, with Brown-Dugger Funeral Home covering the rest of the cost and the casket.
The community effort to honor White, whose wife and son died previously, began with the funeral home.
Funeral Director Rebecca Raines and a colleague, after searching unsuccessfully for survivors, were prepared to do what they had to, they said, to give White a service, even if they were the only two to attend.
But after they started reaching out, “it’s just spread and spread,” Raines said. “People are calling and saying ‘Can I play? Can I speak? Can I read a poem?’ I’ve got four volunteering to play bagpipes. ... We’ve ended up with everything we need.”
At the service, Legion volunteers will read from Psalm 23, give a brief speech, accept the flag from the U.S. Navy Color Guard and play taps.
Letters from President Donald Trump, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Navy Admiral Greg Slavonic will also be read.
Raines said White will be buried next to his wife, Evelyn, and son, Mickey, in a plot he reserved.
Had it not been for the donations, he might’ve been interred at a local potter’s field.
“I really, really hated to do that,” Raines said. “I wanted to bury him next to his wife and son. He’s entitled to that. He’s earned that.”
Not a lot is known about White’s military experience.
Per his documents, he served in the Pacific aboard the USS Muliphen, an attack cargo ship. He served from May 1945-April 1946 and received an honorable discharge as a seaman second class.
White was born Dec. 1, 1921. He was a native of Wayside, Oklahoma, and was in Seward at the time he entered the service.
White’s wife and son died in 1998 and 1999 respectively.
He spent the last years of his life, Raines said, playing dominoes at the Perry Senior Citizens Center and drinking coffee at Mr. C’s convenience store. He donated his home and possessions to First Baptist Church.
The only other thing organizers ask is for the public to attend the service.
Despite all the positive feedback and promises, Raines confessed she’s still afraid “no one will come.”
“I’m scared and terrified. But if it’s just me, that’s OK,” she said, adding that she feels like she knows White personally, having been in his home and researched his life.
“I will be crying like a baby, and he will know that somebody here misses him.”