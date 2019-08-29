Five people were injured, two of them critically, in a single-vehicle Okmulgee County crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
An SUV eastbound on Holly Road near Arbeka Road outside Henryetta ran off the right side of the roadway and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the road and roll an unknown number of times into a field about 7:40 p.m, according to the report.
The SUV came to rest on its top, injuring the driver and four passengers inside. Troopers are investigating whether anyone in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelt.
The driver, a 19-year-old Okmulgee woman, and one passenger, a 28-year-old Wetumka man, were flown to Tulsa and Oklahoma City hospitals, respectively, and both were admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, the report states.
Two other passengers, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, both of Henryetta, were admitted to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, according to the report.
The final passenger, a 17-year-old Okmulgee girl, was treated and released from a local hospital for arm and leg injuries, the report states.
The cause of the crash and the driver's condition remain under investigation, the report states.