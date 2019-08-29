Five people were injured, two of them critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Okmulgee County on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
An eastbound SUV ran off the right side of Holly Road near Arbeka Road east of Henryetta, and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the road and roll an unknown number of times into a field about 7:40 p.m., according to the report.
The SUV came to rest on its top, and the driver and four passengers were injured.
Troopers are investigating whether anyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver, a 19-year-old Okmulgee woman, and one passenger, a 28-year-old Wetumka man, were flown to Tulsa and Oklahoma City hospitals, respectively, and both were admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, the report states.
Two other passengers, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both of Henryetta, also were admitted to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, according to the report.
The final passenger, a 17-year-old Okmulgee girl, was treated for arm and leg injuries at a local hospital and released, the report states.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the report states.