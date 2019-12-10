A 3-year-old was killed in a Wagoner County collision on Monday when a teen tried to pass a semi-trailer on Oklahoma 72, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The 17-year-old, whose name was withheld due to his age, was driving a pickup south behind a semi-trailer about 7:55 a.m. near Coweta when he attempted to pass.
A 30-year-old Haskell woman driving a compact car northbound swerved in an attempt to avoid the truck, and the truck struck the car's back passenger door.
A 3-year-old boy in the woman's car was pronounced dead on scene, and the woman and a 13-year-old girl were admitted to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition, according to the report.
The teen driver was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital, the report states.
Troopers attributed the collision to passing without sufficient clearance.
Both drivers' conditions were apparently normal at the time, and everyone involved was wearing their seat belts. The airbags in the woman's car did not deploy.