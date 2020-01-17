A 22-year-old woman from Lexington was killed early Friday after she crashed her vehicle on the interstate near Moore and attempted to walk across the highway's southbound lanes.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release, Nichole Graves was traveling in the rain southbound on Interstate 35 near Moore about 3:30 a.m. when her 2007 Ford Fusion left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The car's airbags deployed. Troopers said the vehicle then re-entered the roadway, veering across the lanes before striking the center median barrier wall.
Graves then reportedly exited the car, according to the release, and was struck by an unknown vehicle while trying to cross back to the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-35. She was said to have died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation, OHP said.