OKLAHOMA CITY — A law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure should be allowed to take effect, state attorneys argue in a court document filed Thursday.
The state filed its response to a request by a Tulsa abortion provider that the law remain on hold pending an appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office is representing the state.
Last month, Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong upheld House Bill 1721, dubbed the “Oklahoma Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act.”
The measure bans dilation and evacuation, a common method to end pregnancy after 14 weeks. Under the procedure, suction is used inside the uterus, followed by the use of forceps to remove uterine contents and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.
Truong ruled from the bench and has yet to issue a written order.
The law had been put on hold in 2015 pending the legal challenge by Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, which provides abortions. The case was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.
The state argued that because Truong ruled in its favor, the injunction is dissolved.
House Bill 1721 does not prevent the procedure, but “requires abortionists to terminate the life of the unborn human being beforehand with a fetal demise procedure so it is not dismembered alive,” according to the state’s response.
“Living dismemberment is incredibly grotesque and widely considered unacceptable for death row inmates and even animals,” the brief said.
The purpose of the law is to prevent cruelty to unborn children, according to the state’s brief.
“Every day this injunction is in place, there are unborn human beings in Oklahoma being dismembered alive,” the brief said. “The state clearly has a compelling interest in defending the dignity and humanity of these unborn children, as well as in protecting the medical profession from involvement with barbaric practices.”
The brief said the measure does not unduly burden abortion access.
The Center for Reproductive Rights has said enforcement of the law would be unprecedented in the United States.
The center’s brief said that every single state and federal court reviewing such laws has permanently or preliminary enjoined them as imposing an undue burden on the constitutional right to access pre-viability abortion.