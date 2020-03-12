State authorities issued a travel advisory for people to avoid spring break trips to areas affected by the coronavirus.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials said in a statement that they are recommending against non-essential travel to areas impacted by COVID-19, including China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Those who visit those areas are recommended to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return. State authorities also recommended that travelers bring necessary supplies with them for telecommuting for work or school.
OSDH officials state in a news release that prevention is a good focus, such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching one's face with unwashed hands, and frequent hand washing.
Video: Tulsa Health Department provides an update on COVID-19
Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?