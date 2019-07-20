The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility Saturday morning.
Christopher Jacobs, 39, was discovered missing from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center about 10 a.m., according to the news release.
Other inmates told staff a vehicle picked up Jacobs and fled, but Jacobs is from the area so authorities think he's still nearby.
Jacobs is serving multiple Pittsburgh County sentences for grand larceny, second-degree burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft, the release states. The public is advised to not approach him.
He's described as a 6-foot, 185-pound American Indian man with blue eyes and brown hair, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119, or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.